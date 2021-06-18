Health and Fitness Spots on the Border of Garden Grove and Anaheim

Good To Know

The center that houses 7 Vegan Market will soon have even more plant-based offerings, such as a vegan sub shop.

An oasis for vegans, this new minimarket features shelves and refrigerator cases stocked with nothing but plant-based foods. Some of the items, like Beyond Meat sausages and Miyokos cheese, also can be found in mainstream grocery stores. But no O.C. supermarket rivals the variety of plant-based choices here: There are at least a dozen types of vegan jerky, for instance, and a freezer full of oat- and soy-based ice cream treats. 12048 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, 714-591-5630

Loving Hut

Plant-based versions of traditional Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese dishes dominate the menu at this vegan restaurant. Diners who frequent the simple but pretty space brightened by potted orchids favor bánh mí ($9), spring rolls ($6), fried rice ($9), and pad thai ($10) made with tofu, vegan meats, and plenty of vegetables. But it’s not all Asian cuisine: Tacos, burgers, and a BLT round out the menu. 12050 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, 657-233-5780

Vegan Pizza

This Italian restaurant has been drawing vegetarians and meat eaters alike since 2013. Gourmet pizzas ($10 to $22) feature plant-based meat and cheese in creative combinations; regulars rave about the Spicy Thai, with basil, pineapple, onion, and sausage. Calzones ($7 to $8), pasta dishes ($7 to $9), and appetizers such as Buffalo wings and cheese garlic breadsticks ($6.50) prove tempting, too. 12022 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, 714-750-8686

Exceed Performance

This gym, which opened last fall, attracts serious weightlifters and powerlifters with its extensive array of training equipment, but it’s also welcoming to novices looking to improve their strength and fitness. Monthly memberships and month, week, and day passes are available, as are add-on sessions with personal trainers and powerlifting coaches. Members can purchase 24-hour access to the facility. 2060 S. Euclid St., Anaheim