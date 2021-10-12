Halloween Events in Orange County

Fall is the time to share with friends and family and have a spooktacular time. Here are some events that will have you in for treat:

T.G.I.F Night Market Halloween Edition

October 15, 5 to 10 p.m.

Get spooky at the T.G.I.F Night Market. Stop by each vendor’s booth for free candy from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy free face painting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Drinks, music, and shopping opportunities will be available from 7 to 10 p.m. Free entry and free parking for a fun night the whole family will enjoy. Eat, drink, and be scary! 723 S. Harbor St., Fullerton, eventbrite.com/e/tgif-night-market-halloween-edition-tickets-172141228047

Fall-O-Ween at Heritage Hill Historical Park

October 15 through 17 and 22 through 24, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

At this free family event, you can take a decorated tour of the grounds, find your way through a hay maze, and complete a scavenger hunt for ghoulish goods. Costumes are encouraged and leashed pets are welcome. You’re sure to have a fang-tastic night. 25151 Serrano Road, Lake Forest, ocparks.com/events/fall-o-ween-heritage-hill-historical-park-1

Hocus Pocus Halloween Movie Night

October 23, 7 to 10 p.m.

Heritage Museum of Orange County will be screening the 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” under the stars. Guests will also enjoy themed photo ops, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and trivia. Pack a picnic. All ages. 3101 W. Harvard St., Santa Ana, eventbrite.com/e/hocus-pocus-halloween-movie-night-at-heritage-museum-of-orange-county-tickets-166677241115

Boo at the Zoo

October 23, 24, 29, and 30, 5:50 to 7:30 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged at this family-friendly event featuring “merry, not scary” decorated Halloween trails throughout the zoo. Each child receives a goody bag on the way out. Santa Ana Zoo, 1801 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, santaanazoo.org/boo.htm

Crafts and Craniums: Celebrating Dia de los Muertos at Irvine Regional Park

October 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Take part in this celebration of life filled with colorful displays for those who have passed. Come hear the history of this holiday, learn about various native animal skulls, and make your own clay sugar animal skull to decorate and take home. Come early to explore the park and stay late to enjoy the program. Space is limited due to craft materials. 1 Irvine Park Roa, Orange, ocparks.com/events/crafts-and-craniums-celebrating-dia-de-los-muertos

Creepy Casa Haunted House

October 28 through 30

Recommended for families with kids ages 8 and up, this spooky event features a walkthrough of a 1920s-themed haunted house with werewolves, vampires, and ghosts around every corner. Costumes are encouraged. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, casaromantica.org

Creatures of the Night

October 29 and 30

Sherman Gardens offers this after-hours event for families looking to learn about nocturnal animals and birds of prey. Create a baby owlet pinecone craft, take a close look at dissected carnivorous plants, and check out critters such as scorpions, lizards, snakes, tarantulas, and more. 2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, thesherman.org

Boo at the Bay: Family Halloween Party at Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

October 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop by the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center for a family fun Halloween party. Enjoy spooky stories, creepy crafts, weird science experiments, bizarre animals, and hair-raising games. All children who attend in costume will receive ghoulish door prizes. All minors under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach, ocparks.com/events/boo-bay-family-halloween-party

The Great Anaheim Halloween Parade Scavenger Hunt

October 30

The 98th annual Anaheim Fall Festival usually culminates in a parade. This year, the tradition will be tweaked due to the pandemic. Floats will be hidden around the downtown area. Use clues to find them in this massive scavenger hunt. Each station will have photo opportunities, treats, crafts, and other surprises. Anaheim, anaheimfallfestival.org