Free Outdoor Workout Classes at Marriott Irvine Spectrum

An outdoor workout summer series hosted by Orangetheory Fitness involves a 45 minute high intensity bodyweight circuit held at the Irvine resort’s event lawn. After the class, freshly-squeezed juice shooters and light bites will be available as well as shopping from vendors. You can also take advantage of a 50 percent discount on cocktails and a 20 percent discount on brunch at Heirloom Farmhouse Kitchen, which specializes in produce-forward dishes. Bring your own mat. Marriott Irvine Spectrum, 7905 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free admission. Valet parking. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.com/e/summer-sweat-series-marriott-irvine-spectrum-x-orangetheory-fitness-tickets-165453727553?aff=OTF