Don’t-Miss Events: August 17-24, 2022

AUG. 18

TAKE3

The classically trained trio plays all kinds of music, from pop to Americana to rock ‘n’ roll oldies. Known for their enthusiastic performances, they bring infectious energy to the stage. The show will be in the Muckenthaler’s outdoor pavilion. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

AUG. 18

BOY GEORGE & CULTURE CLUB/BERLIN

From 1981 to 1986, Culture Club had some of the biggest hits in the world, from its first breakthrough single, “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” to “Time (Clock of the Heart),” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Miss Me Blind.” Frontman Boy George enjoyed a successful solo career, until the band got back together in 2014. In this show, the group will share the stage with fellow ’80s band Berlin. Pacific Amphitheatre, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

AUG. 20

“STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” IN CONCERT

The Pacific Symphony performs the score composed for “The Empire Strikes Back” by five-time Oscar winner John Williams while the movie plays on a huge screen on stage at this outdoor concert. Williams earned an Academy Award nomination for his work on this film, which includes Darth Vader’s iconic theme, “The Imperial March.” FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

AUG. 20

HIPPIE MYSTERY: A NIGHT WITH AUTHOR T. JEFFERSON PARKER

Parker, a bestselling author of crime novels, discusses his latest book at this reading and signing. “A Thousand Steps,” set in 1960s Laguna Beach, follows Matt, a 16-year-old whose sister has gone missing. When the police dismiss her as just another hippie runaway, Matt sets out to find her himself. Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

THROUGH AUG. 21

“OUTLOOK/INSIGHT: THE LCAD EFFECT”

Works created by 2022 graduates of the Master of Fine Arts program at Laguna College of Art and Design comprise this exhibit. Pieces by Peter Clarke, LinHui Din, Mike Lee, Jill Maytorena, Kelley Mogilka, Ray Vargas, and Mason Williams consider how engagement with the outside world can elicit personal insights. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org