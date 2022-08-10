Don’t-Miss Events: August 10-17, 2022

AUG. 9 THROUGH 21

“HADESTOWN”

Combining two Greek myths, this critically acclaimed musical tells the story of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice and the tale of King Hades and his wife, Persephone, and ushers the audience to the underworld and back again. Written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the show won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

AUG. 11

CIRCUS NONSENSE

The award-winning seven-person circus troupe includes clowns and acrobats who have performed with groups across the country, from Cirque du Soleil to Clowns Without Borders. This year’s show, “Beach-o-Rama,” takes the juggling, unicycle tricks, acrobatics, and clown antics shore-side, with performers dressed as lifeguards, seagulls, sharks, and more. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

AUG. 11

SWEET AND TENDER HOOLIGANS

The Smiths and Morrissey tribute band has been performing covers of the beloved New Wave band’s most popular songs since 1992 and have played to sold-out crowds across the U.S., the U.K. and Mexico. In this free show, part of the OC Parks Summer Concert Series, they’ll play outdoors at sunset. Bring your own picnic blankets and chairs; food and drinks will be available for purchase on-site. Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley, ocparks.com

AUG. 12

GALA OF STARS AT THE BEACH

World-renowned ballet dancers from the San Francisco Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, and American Ballet Theater Studio Company share the stage with up-and-coming performers from Orange County’s Southland Ballet Academy in this annual event hosted by the Festival Ballet Theatre. A gourmet buffet dinner follows the show. Waterfront Hilton Beach Resort, 21100 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, 714-309-1280, festivalballet.org

AUG. 12

SMOKEY ROBINSON

The R&B/soul singer might be best known for his hits with the Miracles (“Tears of a Clown,” “I Second That Emotion,” and “Shop Around”) and his solo work. But he’s also an accomplished songwriter who penned some of Motown’s biggest hits, including “My Girl” for the Temptations. In this concert, expect to see a mix of songs from throughout his 60 years in the music industry. Pacific Amphitheatre, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

AUG. 13

SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES

Pacific Symphony plays a program of favorites in this free, family-friendly outdoor concert, including works by Tchaikovsky and Rossini, marches by John Philip Sousa, and songs from “West Side Story.” Before the start of the concert at 7 p.m., kids and their parents can enjoy the Symphony’s “Musical Playground,” where they can play in a drum circle, create musical crafts, and take music director Carl St. Clair’s conducting clinic. All kids who participate in the clinic get to join St. Clair at the front of the stage during the show to conduct Sousa’s “Hands Across the Sea.” The Village Green, Oso Viejo Community Park, 24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org