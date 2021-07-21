Cosmic Romance Love-a-Fair Event at The Water Brewery in Costa Mesa

Venus and Mars entered a triple conjunction last weekend as the planets of love and war performed a rare embrace. Inspired by this cosmic event, The Water Brewery, a specialty water boutique, seeks to bring the community together at their outdoor family summer fair. Enjoy live music, crafts, astrological readings, and health-conscious food and drinks.

The Love-a-Fair will take place Sunday July 25 from 11:11 a.m. to 3:33 p.m. Tickets are donation-based. If you sign up via Eventbrite, you will get a free raffle ticket. Proceeds go to local charities.

Participating Vendors:



Rahma Blends: Promoting an easy and delicious way to incorporate traditional tonic herbs into your daily routine. Sample superfood lattes from founder Edward “Rama ” Black’s exclusive drink menu.

Fill Up Buttercup: A non-toxic, zero-waste refill shop for bulk home and body products

Fermentation Farm: Founded by Dr. Yasmin Mason in 2014 and specializing in probiotic-rich foods

Picky Creative: A design company with a focus on environment and sustainability. They also sell eco-friendly amber glass bottles that you can fill with your go-to bulk and homemade products.

Synerchii Health: Combining the world’s best natural, plant-based ingredients to promote true health, vitality, and longevity for the mind and body

Earth Rising: Gemstone jewelry made with lava stones. Each piece is created to be functional and unique.

Praia Jiu Jitsu: Owner Thiago Pierre will be hosting a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.