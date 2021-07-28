August 2021 O.C. Events: Summer Concerts, Stand-Up Comedy, and More

THROUGHOUT AUGUST

BEYOND VAN GOGH

The interactive audio-visual experience immerses guests in the world of Vincent Van Gogh. View more than 300 iconic works such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night” projected around you and set to a symphonic score in a 3D walk-through. Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-765-4311; beyondvangoghoc.com

AUG. 1

X WITH LOS LOBOS AND THE BLASTERS

The iconic L.A. punk rock band X released its first album in decades, “Alphabetland,” in 2020. For this concert under the stars, it joins forces with fellow L.A. legends Los Lobos and The Blasters, a rock band from Downey known for its blend of rockabilly, R&B, country, and mountain music. Pacific Amphitheatre, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

AUG. 4

COLE SWINDELL WITH HONEY COUNTY

The Grammy-nominated country star will play hits such as “Break Up in the End,” “You Should Be Here,” “Love You Too Late,” and “Middle of a Memory” as part of his Down to Earth Tour. Opening act Honey County, an all-female country band known for its three-part vocal harmonies, has shared the stage with country stars including Brett Eldredge and Jake Owen. Pacific Amphitheatre, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

AUG. 5, 12, 19, AND 26

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

The summer tradition returns with free outdoor concerts Thursday evenings. In August, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Sweet and Tender Hooligans will play at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, and Family Style and Donavon Frankenreiter will perform at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point. Food trucks and booths will sell snacks and drinks. OC Parks, ocparks.com

AUG. 7

SAD SUMMER FEST

Rescheduled from last year, this festival stops in Anaheim. Featured bands include All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, and Destroy Boys. City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-712-2700, citynationalgroveofanaheim.com

THROUGH AUG. 11

“FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE: VISUAL CULTURE AND THE STRUGGLE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS”

Photography, TV clips, art posters, and artifacts work together in the exhibit to show how the media influenced the modern civil rights movement in the U.S. by disseminating images that shocked Americans and startled them out of their sense of complacency. Muzeo, 241 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, 714-956-8936, muzeo.org

AUG. 11

CHEAP TRICK/BLUE OYSTER CULT

This double bill will offer plenty of hits. Cheap Trick will perform favorites such as “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” and “The Flame.” Blue Oyster Cult will follow with classics such as “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” (“I’m gonna need more cowbell!”) and “Burnin’ For You.” Pacific Amphitheatre, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

THROUGH AUG. 11

“FACES OF MANKIND: PORTRAITURE FOR SOCIAL CHANGE”

This exhibit showcases 35 portraits of unhoused and formerly unhoused people painted by the Faces of Mankind artist collective. Along with the stories of the people in the portraits, the show includes information about the artist collective and explains how to get involved. Muzeo, 241 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, 714-956-8936, muzeo.org

AUG. 12

LIVE! AT THE MUSEUM: DUO GLISS

The classical duo of professional harpists Hee Jin Yoon and Ko Ni Choi perform inside the museum gallery. The pair, who performed with the Cincinnati Ballet Orchestra and Toronto Symphony Orchestra, also founded the Los Angeles Youth Harp Ensemble, where they teach promising young harpists. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

AUG. 14

CHRISTIAN JAMES HAND

The KLOS radio host led a Beatles’ Session at Samueli Theater in early 2020. Now he returns to lead audiences through the elements of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Listen to the individual tracks of Queen’s actual studio recording. Hand’s Monday morning KLOS segments offer a hint of what to expect at this show: music, emotion, and education. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

AUG. 14

SECOND STAGE STAND-UP

Longtime L.A. weathercaster Fritz Coleman shifts into comedy mode for a stand-up show, which will also feature Matt Balaker of “The Adam Carolla Show,” Oregon Comedy Contest finalist Ben Thompson, and local favorites Tom Riehl and Ron Ruhman. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, 949-489-8082, comedyintheoc.com

THROUGH AUG. 14

“RADIANT IMPRESSIONS”

Focusing on the California Impressionism of the early to mid-20th century, this exhibit explores how painters used light to show meaning, ambience, and emotion. The 32 oil paintings and watercolors on display include works from artists such as Emil J. Kosa Jr., Guy Rose, and Louis Betts alongside rarely shown paintings from Elsie Palmer Payne and Burr Singer. UCI Institute and Museum of California Art, 18881 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, 949-476-0294, imca.uci.edu

AUG. 15

JO KOY AND FRIENDS

Named the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Koy has filmed four specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including the 2019 special “Comin’ in Hot.” He also released a comedy album in 2019 and hosts a weekly podcast, “The Koy Pond With Jo Koy.” Pacific Amphitheatre, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

AUG. 19 THROUGH 21

TAYLOR TOMLINSON

Tomlinson, who was born in Orange County, began making headlines when she finished in the top 10 in season nine of “Last Comic Standing.” Since then, she has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Adam Devine’s House Party,” and “What Just Happened??!” with Fred Savage, and was named one of the “Top 10 Comics to Watch” by Variety. In early 2020, she released a comedy special, “Quarter-Life Crisis,” on Netflix. Irvine Improv, 527 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, 949-854-5455, irvine.improv.com

AUG. 20

DIERKS BENTLEY: BEERS ON ME TOUR

The country music superstar, nominated for multiple Grammys and Country Music Association awards, brings his 2021 tour to the outdoor stage. Concertgoers can expect to hear “Gone,” a single from Bentley’s upcoming album, along with favorites such as “Burning Man,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” and “Drunk on a Plane.” FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, 949-988-6800, livenation.com/venues/33640/fivepoint-amphitheatre

AUG. 19

JARABE MEXICANO

The popular group will play its signature mix of Mexican folk music, Latin rock, Tex-Mex tunes, and cumbia. The five-piece band, which sings in Spanish and English, is known for its upbeat stage presence and vocal harmonies. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

AUG. 21

TOY STORY IN CONCERT

While the first installation of the much-loved Disney/Pixar movie franchise plays on a big screen behind them, Pacific Symphony musicians will play the score live. They’ll be led by guest conductor Sarah Hicks, who specializes in film music and conducted “Coco Live at the Hollywood Bowl,” which was recorded for Disney+. Pacific Amphitheatre, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

AUG. 26

CAREY FRANK

A Los Angeles-based musician who plays piano, organ, keyboards, and ukulele, Frank has performed with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Social Distortion, and others. He also plays with his own bands—Strangers on a Saturday Night, The Organ Donors, Rumproller Organ Trio, The White Blinds. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

AUG. 28

SUMMER GARDEN PARTY

The culmination of the 25th annual Newport Beach Garden Tour, the party includes a hat contest, a silent auction, live music, food from Sun Dried Tomato Bistro, and a bouquet bar, where you can make an arrangement to take home. Attendees can also chat with artists who will paint and sell their work in various spots around the property. Sherman Library and Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, 949-673-2261, thesherman.org

AUG. 26

ORANGE EMPIRE CHORUS

Formed in 1957, this group is known for singing the whole repertoire, from old standards to current chart-toppers and even comedy tunes, in a four-part barbershop style. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

AUG. 28

SEGERSTROM SILENT DISCO

Dance the night away with the Silent DJs, who have returned to Argyros Plaza after a successful event in 2019. Get your groove back post-pandemic with party classics or EDM. There are three channels to choose from on the headphones, so participants can shift back and forth for hours. Julianne & George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

OPENS AUG. 28

“ARTISTIC LEGACY: THE ANN AND BILL CULLEN COLLECTION”

The 53 paintings and drawings here come from the estate of actress and model Ann Macomber Cullen and her game-show host husband, Bill Cullen. An avid collector of California watercolorists such as Rex Brandt, Emil Kosa Jr., and Millard Sheets, Ann was an artist herself, and a selection of her paintings and drawings will be displayed in the show. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org

