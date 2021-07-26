The Scene A paraglider takes flight from the bluffs at Huntington Beach.

Explorer Credit Danny Anderson @anygivensunrise

Behind the Shot “As my wife and I were jogging up the beach, I saw these two guys running and jumping from a small bluff with their paragliding chutes and enjoying the few seconds of hang time that the afternoon breeze was affording them,” Anderson says. “I was sure glad I grabbed my camera because it was a fun series to shoot!”