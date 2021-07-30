4 Spots to Check Out in San Juan Capistrano

Parmiss Restaurant

This Persian-Mediterranean restaurant, which opened in April, offers the kind of appetizers—hummus, marinated olives, baba ghanoush, and falafel—that are perfect for sharing. Order a few and enjoy them on the umbrella-shaded patio, along with beef, chicken, or salmon kebobs and traditional stews like ghormeh sabzi: red beans, braised beef, fresh herbs, and dried lime served with saffron rice. 31952 Camino Capistrano, 949-503-1249

Il Sole Cucina

The second location of a popular Rancho Santa Margarita spot, this restaurant serves traditional Italian dishes such as bruschetta and house-made meatballs, as well as a few fun surprises, including fig and goat cheese ravioli in a brown-butter sage sauce. Much of the pasta is made in-house, such as the gnocchi with pomodoro sauce and the ravioli with Bolognese. The classic pizzas are cooked in a wood-fired oven. 31115 Rancho Viejo Road, 949-276-8040

Budder’s Baked Goods

Decadent cookies made the bakery a favorite at local farmers markets. Owner Kat Spoon opened this spot where her sweet-toothed devotees can pick up orders they’ve placed online or over the phone. Chocolate cookies stuffed with cookie butter, s’mores cookies loaded with marshmallows, and Nutella-filled chocolate chip cookies are crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. 31874 Del Obispo St., 949-409-5188

Brush Salon

With its exposed brick walls, big picture windows, and dramatic chandelier over the reception desk, this salon feels classic and modern at once. Known for its experienced stylists and friendly service, it has been named one of the best salons in the city by several publications. Specialties include balayage, blonding, Keratin straightening, special-occasion makeup and hairstyling, and hair extensions. 31770 Camino Capistrano, 949-496-8800