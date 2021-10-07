4 Places to Visit in Laguna Hills

PorchBox

Opened over the summer, this takeout spot offers the perfect picnic food: an entree and three side dishes, all pleasingly packaged in a brown paper box ($14 to $15). Everything is made from scratch with fresh ingredients, including the pulled pork, roast chicken, quiches, potpies, mac and cheese, green salads, and seasonal fruit salads. Boxes are customizable, with gluten-free and vegetarian options. 25616 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, 949-446-9083

Hafez Cafe

Traditional Persian food dominates the menu here. The large dining room, with TVs on the wall tuned to soccer games, is nothing fancy. But the food provides plenty of color, including the shirazi salad (diced cucumber, onions, and tomatoes, $6) and the skewers of ground beef, chicken breast, or beef filet served with basmati rice and grilled tomatoes ($12 to $23). The house-made flatbread and hot tea are gratis. 24781 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, 949-600-9544

Nuclear Comics

A local favorite since 1994, this shop is known for its friendly, knowledgeable staff, who can provide recommendations for comic book newbies and collectors alike. The comics, graphic novels, and back issues are nicely organized in easy-to-browse displays, and collectibles such as trading cards and action figures perch on shelves and bookcases. Check Instagram for updates on new merchandise and special events. 24741 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, 949-581-1566

Komi Coffee

Sunlight streams through big windows at this modern cafe, which offers a full slate of coffee and tea drinks. Choose among espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes, or opt for iced fruit tea, green tea or milk tea with boba, pudding, or jelly. Favorites include the pretty rainbow chia tea ($4.50), blue on top and reddish orange at the bottom; and the Milky Way cold brew coffee with a twist of lemon ($4.25). 25401 Alicia Parkway, 949-215-1799