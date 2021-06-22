4 Kid-Friendly Trails in Orange County

Oso Creek Trail,
Mission Viejo
A favorite among South County families, Oso Creek Trail in Mission Viejo is a well-maintained area full of lush greenery, big oaks and sycamores providing shade, public art, and surprises around every corner. The 5.5 miles of trails are located next to Oso Viejo park, and the namesake creek runs year-round. Points of interest include a butterfly garden, a plant maze, mosaics, murals, bridges, and a Peace Obelisk dedicated to the victims of 9/11. Much of the trail is paved, dogs are allowed on leash, there is ample parking, and the park features a playground and community center.
MORE OPTIONS
Great Park Trails
City: Irvine
Distance: 1.5 miles
Surface: Natural and paved
Details: These multiuse trails in the Upper Bee and Bosque area cross through 53 acres of natural landscape.
Citrus Ranch Park
City: Tustin
Distance: 1 mile
Surface: Natural
Details: Walk through lemon tree orchards and enjoy amenities such as picnic areas with barbecue grills, citrus-themed play areas, and a hilltop gazebo.
Anaheim Coves Trail
City: Anaheim
Distance: 3 miles, out and back
Surface: Paved
Details: This stroller-friendly walk along the Santa Ana River was recently expanded to include a playground and outdoor fitness space.
