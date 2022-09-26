In Plain Sight: The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park

The Scene

The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park West

Getting There

The 2.5-acre park featuring California native plants is located on the southwest corner of Huntington Beach Central Park.

Explorer Credit

Jorge Mendoza @cal.euphoria

Behind the Shot

“While on one of my regular runs, I noticed that the white picket fence along Edwards Street leads to a dirt trail. Looking to explore a new route, I took the trail … and soon came across patches of flowers and stopped to take pictures.”