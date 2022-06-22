In Plain Sight: A Double Rainbow

The Scene

Two rainbows arching over homes in Laguna Niguel

G etting There

The rainbows could be seen from Moulton Parkway and Aliso Niguel Road.

E xplorer Credit

Jenni Frase @frasephotography

Behind the Shot

“I was on a walk … and the light noticeably shifted,” Frase says. “The sky was a heavy blanket of thick gray, and as I photographed the layers of vibrant colors pouring through, it reminded me that sometimes we need to lean into the dark times in order to feel the light when it breaks through.”