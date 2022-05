The Scene

An intriguing white silk floss tree stands discreetly just off the main path at Fullerton Arboretum.

Getting There

Take one of the winding pathways to the southeast corner of the arboretum

to find this tree. Keep an eye out for other beautiful wildlife along the way.

Explorer Credit

Jeff Flores @jflo_foto

Behind the Shot

“I took my camera along while strolling through this lush garden. You never know what you might see there.”