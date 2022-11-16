Hot Shop: RG By the Sea

San Clemente local Rachel Karcich created her sustainable jewelry line, Rose Gypsy, in 2014. In January, she and her husband, Justin, opened their second RG storefront, RG by the Sea on Avenida Del Mar, the first location being in L.A. “It’s always been a dream of mine to open a little shop down here, and the opportunity presented itself,” Rachel says.

The interiors—inspired by the couple’s travels to the Mediterranean and Mexico—feature a soft, neutral color palette with pops of green from various plants. Customers can shop dainty-yet-durable gold-filled, sterling silver, and 14-karat gold necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more. “There are so many (fast-fashion pieces) being thrown away that it’s really important for me to make stuff that lasts,” she says.

RG by the Sea offers handcrafted heirloom pieces, engagement rings (which can be designed at the store), and jewelry with gemstones. The boutique also carries an assortment of eco-friendly brands, as well as gift items, shoes, hats, skincare, and home decor. Any item can be gift-wrapped on-site.

This month, look for upcoming events on the shop’s Instagram as well as holiday pieces including a hand-set diamond tennis bracelet and inside-out diamond hoops that showcase diamonds in the front and back.

132 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente

949-503-2039

rgtheshop.com