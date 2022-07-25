Hot Shop: Ivy & Pine

Danielle Beck started her online women’s clothing and accessories brand Ivy & Pine in 2019. The next year, she rented a space at Huntington Beach’s Optima Salon Suites where she held shopping appointments for customers. Beck opened her first boutique in Costa Mesa in 2021, and this year she moved to a more prominent space down the street. “I wanted the concept to feel as if you went to a friend’s house who has really great style and you got to shop in their closet,” Beck says. “And finding really great clothes that make you feel like a badass.”

Prior to the storefront being home to “cute clothes for badass babes”—the boutique’s motto—it was part of the clock shop next door. Now its walls are filled with floral dresses, band T-shirts, candles, gold necklaces, purses, and more. “We’re complicated, amazing women, and I want for you to be able to come in here and create your own (style) and show off your personality,” Beck says. Customers can also shop O.C. brands such as Luna Reece Ceramics, Dex & Bodie, and Local by Car.

Follow Ivy & Pine’s second, private Instagram @shopivyandpinevip for a peak at new products and exclusive deals. Shop on Saturdays for a complimentary glass of rosé or Champagne.

440 E. 17th St.

Costa Mesa

562-234-2918

shopivyandpine.com