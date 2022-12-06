Hoods: South for the Winter

Chelas Mexican Kitchen

Good To Know All-day Taco Tuesday specials at Chelas Mexican Kitchen include two crispy tacos—chicken, carnitas, or potato—for $5.50.

This popular Mexican restaurant relocated from Laguna Niguel, drawing a new crowd of devotees with its burritos, tacos, and enchiladas. Hungry diners can try to finish the El Macho burrito stuffed with steak, chicken, refried beans, rice, guacamole, and cheese, or dig into simple street tacos in the charming dining room, complete with a plant wall and patterned black-and-white tile floors. 1011 Avenida Pico, 949-542-4606



Thai Palace

Locals frequent this spot to get their Thai food fix, and the menu includes everything you’d expect: summer rolls and Thai-style fried chicken wings, pad Thai and pad see ew, and eight curries. But there are plenty of dishes for more adventurous eaters, including a whole deep-fried fish, and duck three ways. Most customers get takeout, but there are a few tables inside and out. 1021 Avenida Pico, 949-369-1819

Bellagio Nails & Spa

Walk-ins are welcome at the friendly salon specializing in gel nails and acrylics. Customers can relax in the massage chairs lining the walls as they get pedicures (starting at $30) or sit at one of the tables in the middle for manicures (starting at $22) featuring multicolored crystals, glitter, or even holiday-themed nail art. The salon also offers eyelash extensions and waxing services. 1041 Avenida Pico, 949-369-1626

SoCal Surf Shop

Much more than a surf shop, this family business stocks a huge selection of snowboards, skateboards, and, yes, surfboards, along with all the associated gear, from gloves and goggles to board shorts and wetsuits. You can also have your skis and snowboards repaired and get expert advice: Owner Paul Durant was a professional snowboarder and passes his knowledge on to his employees. 802 Avenida Talega, 949-388-7663