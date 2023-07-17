Hoods: Good Taste At These Tustin Spots

Taco Mesita

Taco Mesa owner Ivan Calderon and his son Nico opened this casual spot in the spring, where customers line up at the outdoor counter and the drive-though window to order steak, chicken, and al pastor tacos ($4 to $6) and steak, chicken, and bean and cheese burritos ($4 to $9.75). All of the small bites on the menu—from the blue corn tamalito with mushrooms and mole ($6.50) to the chips and smoky tomato salsa ($2.50)—are vegetarian. 765 El Camino Real, 657-293-4166

Seven Grams

Opened in March, the Chinese restaurant specializes in xiao long bao soup dumplings filled with ground pork, ground chicken, a combo of ground pork and shrimp, or spicy pork ($8 to $9.50 for six). They’re made to order in the open kitchen, where chefs also whip up other items perfect for sharing, like steamed veggie dumplings ($8.50 for six), seafood fried rice ($15), and scallion pancakes ($6). 1086 Irvine Blvd., 657-600-8212

Curry Do

The menu here is simple: rice or udon topped with pork belly, beef belly, shrimp tempura, or chicken katsu and, if you like, a fried egg or a couple of slices of cheese ($14.50 to $15.50). Sides are likewise straightforward: white rice ($2.50), salad ($3.50), and curry fries ($10.20). But the specialty drinks are indulgent—strawberry milk and matcha lattes with honey cream—and worth it. 14075 Newport Ave., 714-852-3129

International House of Music

The largest independent music store in Orange County opened in 1967 as Jim’s. It changed names when an L.A. company bought it in 2019, but it still carries all kinds of musical instruments, including keyboards, drums, guitars, and orchestral instruments, as well as amplifiers, recording equipment, DJ equipment, and sheet music. The store also offers music lessons, instrument tuning, and repair services. 14061 Newport Ave., 714-669-3600