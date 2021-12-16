‘Hoods: Down the Hatch in Mission Viejo and Laguna Niguel

KATSUBO TEA
There are two good reasons to visit here: the seemingly unending drink menu, which fills a 20-foot LED screen on one wall; and the hundreds of bamboo sticks hanging from the ceiling, providing a striking photo backdrop for the picture-perfect milk, fruit, cheese-foam, and brown sugar boba teas ($4.50 to $6). Try the Ronin Matcha ($5.75), blended with crème brûlée, strawberry puree, and strawberry bits. 28251 MARGUERITE PARKWAY, MISSION VIEJO, 949-503-1687
PENGO DRINK STATION
This cheery cafe, painted in bright shades of yellow and blue, mixes up tasty chocolate, strawberry, and matcha milkshakes ($5.25) and simple smoothies with fresh fruit and Greek yogurt ($5.25). But the real draw is the house specialty, made-to-order sparkling water spiked with fresh fruit, chia seeds, mint, and lime ($5.75). Choose from raspberry, strawberry, peach, mango, pineapple, kiwi, and other seasonal flavors. 26281 AVERY PARKWAY, MISSION VIEJO, 949-878-5588
MILK AND COOKIES
The name says it all: The dessert spot serves cookies ($2), milk ($4), ice cream ($4 to $6.50), and not much else. It’s the second location of a popular Newport Beach shop, and it offers the same classic cookie and ice cream flavors as the original—think chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan. The milk choices provide a little whimsy, with flavors such as banana and orange cream. 28181 MARGUERITE PARKWAY, MISSION VIEJO, 949-364-2672
ESCAPE CRAFT BREWERY
The Redlands-based brewery opened this tasting room in early 2021. The revolving taps offer mostly pilsners, IPAs, and blonde ales but also typically include some sour beers and hard seltzers. Grab a few cans to go or order a pint and sip it on the patio. Come on a weekend, and you’ll also get to listen to live music and pair your beer with tacos or burgers from a local food truck. 28162 CAMINO CAPISTRANO, LAGUNA NIGUEL, 909-713-3727
Facebook Comments