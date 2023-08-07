Hoods: Bowls and Brawn in Orange

Pur Bowls

Got a late-night craving for a smoothie bowl? You can satisfy it here, the newly opened fourth location of the Orange County-based chain: It’s open until 2:30 a.m. and offers an array of choices. Pick one of the eight bowls on the menu, like the mango chamoy bowl topped with fresh mangos and berries, or create your own with acai and pitaya puree, vanilla or matcha chia pudding, fresh fruit, and granola. 445 S. Main St.

Blue Bowl Superfoods

The menu here includes hot and cold options ($10.80 to $14.80). Pair steel-cut oats with chia pudding, dried berries, and nuts, or go for a chilled acai bowl with the signature blue chia pudding, maple quinoa granola, fresh fruit, and date honey. Not sure what to get? Order the Lazy Blue: acai, pitaya, and blue chia topped with pumpkin flax granola, fresh fruit, seeds, and nut butter. 417 S. Main St., 657-281-9089

Lagree Dungeon

Don’t let the name of this exercise studio scare you—it refers more to the space than the approach. The room has no mirrors or windows, just Megaformer machines lined up along the wall, allowing you to focus entirely on the workout, which uses resistance and cardio training to build endurance and core strength. Classes start most weekdays at 5 a.m. and run nearly every hour until 7 p.m. 940 W. Chapman Ave., 714-386-2919

Poke Tiki

Poke bowls are made to order at this outpost with three ($14) or five ($18) scoops of protein. Mix and match cubed raw ahi tuna or salmon; cooked scallops, shrimp, or octopus; and raw tofu atop white or brown rice, salad, or chips. Add sliced cucumbers, edamame, seaweed salad, ginger, mango, and green onion and top it off with sesame oil, furikake, or poke sauce as spicy as you like. 424 S. Main St., 657-236-4533