Great Finds in Laguna Niguel

Brooklyn City Pizzeria & Market

East Coast transplants swear by this new restaurant specializing in New York-style pizza. Made with hand-tossed dough, imported Italian tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella, the pies are topped with everything from roasted vegetables and balsamic reduction ($28) to garlic ricotta and pancetta ($30). Fresh cheese and pepperoni slices are always available, as are the fan-favorite garlic knots ($8). 30012 Crown Valley Parkway, 949-363-7777

OC Local Taproom

With more than 50 local craft beers on tap, this is one of the best places in the area to sample Orange County brews. Bartenders pour old favorites and new releases from the Bruery, Beachwood Brewing, Rad Beer Co., and more, and the kitchen sends out elevated bar food including carnitas sliders ($12) and shrimp ceviche ($19). Accordion doors at the front of the dining room give the space an open, airy feel. 30100 Town Center Drive, 949-481-5800

Salt Creek Wine Co.

The intimate, cozy wine bar tucked into a wine shop has been a favorite of oenophiles for more than a decade. Curated wine-tasting flights change weekly; they typically include a flight of the week with a mix of reds and whites, along with selections of white, red, and sparkling varietals. Order a charcuterie and cheese plate or some mixed nuts with honey to snack on while you sip. 30100 Town Center Drive, 949-627-7652

Kids Rule Sports

Memorabilia from every major sport—baseball, basketball, hockey, football, and soccer—lines the walls here. You’ll find thousands of certified signed balls, jerseys, framed photographs, bats, batting helmets, and gloves from current and former stars, including local favorites Mike Trout, Rod Carew, and Vladimir Guerrero. The collection also includes more than a million baseball cards. 30101 Town Center Drive, 310-701-2132