4 Places to Visit at Pacific City and Main Street in Huntington Beach

Good to Know Open since October, Morning Lavender’s newest location brings a feminine and floral flair to Pacific City.

Morning Lavender

Frothy spring dresses draped in layers of silky organza and tulle fill the racks here, the second location of the popular Tustin boutique. They hang next to soft cardigan sweaters, ribbed bodysuits, flowing trousers, and flowered midi skirts, all casual but chic. Friendly sales associates and a pervasive but pleasant lavender scent add to the cozy vibe. Pacific City, 21034 Pacific Coast Highway, 714-369-2577



Cariloha

Known for its super-soft bamboo-viscose sheets, the bed-and-bath brand also makes organic, ecofriendly pillows, duvets, blankets, towels, robes, and casual clothing, as well as mattresses and bed frames. At this store, the only franchise location in Orange County, shoppers looking to refresh their bedrooms can find everything they need—even breathable, moisture-wicking pajamas. Pacific City, 21016 Pacific Coast Highway,

714-374-7638

Good Vibes

The all-vegan menu—an eclectic mix of Mediterranean, Mexican, and Asian-inspired dishes—includes Shanghai dumplings pan-fried into a crispy pinwheel ($9); a Mediterranean salad heaped with spring lettuce mix, fresh veggies, and falafel ($13); and Bali noodles topped with marinated tofu ($14). The coastal modern decor—throw pillows atop a bench along one wall, patterned tiles covering another wall, powder blue chairs around wood tables—invites diners to stay awhile. 501 Main St., 714-536-0210

Indarra

Half a block from the pedestrian-only section of Main Street, this Indian restaurant offers a respite from the crowds. Diners can relax at a table on the patio and sip the Mango Mutiny ($9), a rum-laced mango lassi, while sharing traditional dishes such as chicken tikka masala, saag paneer, and chana masala ($17 to $20)—or pull up to the bar and order an Indian beer to go with samosas ($6) and tikka masala fries ($7). 301 Main St., 714-374-0008