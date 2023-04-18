4 Great Gathering Spots in Anaheim Hills

The Hive Sports Bar & Grill

Every table here offers a view of a TV, making it the perfect place to watch the game. Accordingly, the menu includes elevated bar food such as loaded nachos, wings, Buffalo onion rings, and giant Bavarian soft pretzels ($14 to $18). The bar features more than a dozen beers on tap. Stop by on weekends before noon for a breakfast burrito or pancakes. 6362 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, 714-363-3601

Good to Know Mimosas Kitchen and Bar doesn’t just serve brunch; it’s also open for dinner with a menu of pastas, steaks, and seafood. Plus, there’s a daily happy hour.

Mimosas Kitchen and Bar

Since its opening early last year, this restaurant has gained a following for its charming decor—huge picture windows, an accent wall of colorful flowered tiles, leafy green plants everywhere—and its extensive brunch menu, with six Benedicts ($16 to $22), omelets ($13 to $17), and French toast ($9) served daily until 3 p.m. The 16 mimosa flavors range from classic orange ($7) to matcha lime, strawberry tequila, and hibiscus ($15). 8150 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, 714-253-3413

Sugarbuzz

With its checkerboard floor and pastel furniture, the dessert shop looks like it came straight out of a “Fancy Nancy” book. The bakery case always features cake slices ($8.50 to $9.75) and cookies ($2.50 to $4.75), but the shakes ($12) are irresistible: Just try to pass up the Unicorn shake, a lavender concoction made with vanilla and cotton candy ice cream and topped with rainbow marshmallows, a candy bracelet, and a rainbow lollipop. 6386 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, 714-941-9059

Aqua Duks Swim School

Open since 1983, the private swim school has taught generations of Orange County kids how to float, kick, and glide through the water. The bright indoor space offers one-on-one lessons with experienced instructors and small-group parent-and-me classes and specializes in teaching infants and toddlers. The owner, Scott Monson, started at the school as a swim instructor at age 15, bought the business in 2017, and plans to expand the space later this year. 160 S. Fairmont Blvd., 714-637-7090