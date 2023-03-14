This Historic House in Orange Resembles a Gatsby Law Firm

Ariana and Jason Burris found a 1912 house in Old Towne Orange that they dreamed of turning into their law office. Having previously worked with Anna-Marie Claassen to design their Santa Ana home, they hired her to bring their vision to life. Pulling inspiration from “The Great Gatsby,” Claassen turned the property into an elegant office space that still feels residential. “It was so fun working with all the original details that come with an older house like this,” Claassen says.

1. Couch

“It’s velvet, and we fell in love with the dark teal color,” Claassen says.

2. Wallpaper

“It has a hint of gold in it, and it looks textured but it’s not. It catches the light.”

3. Pendant

“This really had the exact dramatic vibe we wanted for this house.”

4. Painting

“It’s custom from an artist named Sarah Roberson. We gave her an idea of the colors we wanted to brighten up the room.”

5. Side tables

“These are faux shagreen, which is faux stingray skin. They had a modern element that we wanted to mix in.”

6. Rug

“This is a really durable rug—we had to be mindful that this is a commercial space, so it had to be easy to clean and (walk on).”