When Denise Morrison’s lease ended at her namesake boutique’s Newport Beach location, she decided to move to a smaller storefront down the street in Costa Mesa to stay in the community. “I love that the people here love and support us,” Morrison says. “I think there’s a charm to this location.”

The boutique sells home decor and furniture that’s a mix of vintage finds and modern pieces that Morrison refers to as “warm, modern, and organic.” Customers can also take advantage of her interior design services. This month, shop House of Morrison’s holiday collection.