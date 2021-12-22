When Denise Morrison’s lease ended at her namesake boutique’s Newport Beach location, she decided to move to a smaller storefront down the street in Costa Mesa to stay in the community. “I love that the people here love and support us,” Morrison says. “I think there’s a charm to this location.”
The boutique sells home decor and furniture that’s a mix of vintage finds and modern pieces that Morrison refers to as “warm, modern, and organic.” Customers can also take advantage of her interior design services. This month, shop House of Morrison’s holiday collection.
1 CHAIR “It’s vintage; I picked it up out of state. We’re always on the hunt for one- of-a-kind pieces,” Morrison says. $1,125
2 ORNAMENTS “I think ornaments can be used as decor in a bowl. It’s a really beautiful centerpiece.” $8 to $25
3 PILLOWS “We pulled in some earthy colors and then a little holiday spice with the persimmon and green.” $165 to $185
4 VASE “We’re always mixing in anything that adds texture and has
a little history.” $105
5 COUCH “It’s got this beautiful classic arm and a faux slipcover; I love the casualness of that.” $4,650
6 STOOL “It’s so versatile and great to bring into a room without taking up a lot of space.” $750
