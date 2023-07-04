Rooms We Love: An Adorable Attic in Orange

Walking through the expertly designed boutique hotel in Orange, you’d never guess that the building that is now The Richland once housed a mortuary. Clasen, owner of Raili CA Design, modernized this 117-year-old space while still honoring the building’s original style. “The most challenging part was definitely the layout of the attic—you can see the ceilings are going every which way,” Clasen says. “They wanted a honeymoon suite, and that was the perfect place to do it; it had to be a little more special.”

Lamps

“We have a lot of straight lines—the millwork behind the bed, the bed frame—so it’s a nice change-up.”

Bed frame

“This is from Stickley Furniture, the original craftsman furniture makers. They’ve modernized their style over the years.”

Pendants

“They remind me of vintage schoolhouse lights. We wanted a light installation instead of just one light.”

Wallpaper

“The wallpaper is the strength in this room; it’s the big personality.”

Beams

“We absolutely loved the beams; they’re all rustic and raw. We didn’t even touch them; we just cleaned them up.”

Vintage Rug

“My rule was to not have a rule. We didn’t want (the patterns) to clash. … It just had to work with the palette.”