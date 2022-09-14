Rooms We Love: A Timeless Design Studio in Newport Beach

O

wners Aly Morford and Leigh Lincoln expanded their Newport Beach interior design studio, Pure Salt Interiors, in April to include a showroom where customers can shop furniture and decor curated by the pair. The front room invites with repurposed vintage furniture. “We love reimagining things from the past,” Lincoln says. “If you like it today, there’s obviously a timeless aspect to it.” For example, the piece lining the walls was originally an apothecary cabinet in the late 1800s. Lincoln suggests styling this type of piece in a kitchen or even as a bar.