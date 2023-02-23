Rooms We Love: A Sustainable Dining Space

With roots dating back to 1897, Lazzoni offers an assortment of modern furniture and decor. The brand is now run by the founding family’s fourth generation and became EPA certified in 2018. Materials including leather, fabric, and hardware are sourced from Italy, Germany, and Austria, and the furniture is manufactured in Turkey. Each piece can be customized, from the fabric to the shape of a couch to the depth and height of a cabinet or chair.

1. Table

“The Fly Table can have a glass, wood, or ceramic top,” interior designer Kayhan Cecen says. $4,745

2. Chairs

“The Armada chairs are Ultrasuede, but the fabric and legs can be customized.” $575

3. Lights

“These are LED lights, so they save energy and are best for ambient lighting.” $675

4. Glass Accessories

“They are handmade in Turkey by Sisecam Pasabahce, one of the world’s largest glassware producers.”

5. Cabinetry

“The Neva Sideboard (in matte blue) offers a nice contrast.” $5,315

6. Rug

“The viscose rug is a special engineered fabric that is smooth to the touch.” $4,000