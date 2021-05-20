Realtor Jennifer Weerheim Shares Secrets of The Historic Pankey Estate

When this 1935 California Spanish Revival home hit the market in Orange County, it drew the interest of house hunters and historians alike. Situated in Tustin’s Lemon Heights neighborhood, the gated estate was built for philanthropists Edgar and Elizabeth Pankey. The compound includes a main house with 360-degree views, plus a guest cottage. Original elements such as art deco tiles, hand-hewn beams, and arched windows recall the elegance of a bygone era. A concealed staircase leads to the former speakeasy where socialites are said to have gathered. Weerheim discusses the property.

“From the moment I entered the motor court, I knew this house was something special.”

“I would compare this home to my grandmother: It becomes more beautiful and classic with each passing year.”

“Every time I show this home to a prospective buyer, I discover something I had somehow overlooked before, from the counterweight to the original fire hose.”

“The entire estate is just stunning and quite a showpiece. The owners have done a magnificent job in maintaining its architectural integrity.”

“On the 4th of July, you can see fireworks erupting in every direction, from Dana Point to Long Beach and all the way to Catalina Island.”