Q&A With Tim Bodenhoefer of Balboa Candy

Unique candies …

If people want to decorate their homes or are having parties, they’ll come to us to get the cool-looking stuff that you can’t really find anywhere else. A lot of times people will get gummy eyeballs, brains, vampire teeth—those things usually sell the fastest. On Halloween, we hand out free candy to kids on the island who come by.

Halloween on Balboa …

(There are) massive amounts of families walking around and having a great time. Everybody travels there to spend their Halloween. (Homeowners) give out great candy; a lot of houses down there give out full-size candy bars. Word travels, so everybody around Orange County comes down to the island. It’s just a great Halloween atmosphere.

Best part of owning a candy shop …

It’s great to see everybody come in, and it’s really hard not to see a smile. You have kids who are seeing certain candies for the first time, and you have adults who say, “Oh my goodness, I haven’t seen this in forever.” It brings them back to (childhood) memories. Seeing the joy that it brings—that’s the great part.