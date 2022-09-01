A good massage from the comfort of your own home is more than just a fantasy. Inspiring well-being company, OSIM, strives to create products that enable people to live healthier, comfortable lives and their series of massage chairs are the perfect match for just that. Comfort backed by science since 1980, OSIM brings an all-rounded experience to every massage, recharging you any time of the day whether you’re working from home, an avid gamer or need a post-exercise kneading. Ergonomically designed with personalized comfort for an extra energy boost, the uLove 2S, uThrone and uSqueez2 Smart are the perfect companions.

More than just a massage chair, the uLove 2S accurately targets pain points to deliver a precise massage. Replace your weekly Thai massage appointments with OSIM’s V-grip 720° roller ball technology and revolutionary 4-Hand massage working synchronously to emulate the skillful techniques and flexibility of a masseuse’s hand. Take your experience a step further with a suite of curated first class massage programs that cater to your diverse needs. Be it aches and tension from work, sports or lifestyle, the OSIM massage tracker is able to suggest a massage routine that suits your needs to set you on the path to a better quality of life.

The world’s first gaming chair with V-Hand massage technology, the uThrone Gaming Chair is the ultimate weapon for personalized comfort during extended gaming sessions. Patented V-grip 360° rollers are powered by OSIM’s exclusive technology to ensure an excellent gaming posture with maximum comfort relieving neck, shoulder and lumbar tension. With additional features like bluetooth speakers for an immersive audio experience, memory foam cushions and a reclineable backrest up to 145°, you’ll improve productivity and maximize your performance. More than just a gaming massage chair, the uThrone is your good buddy in a hybrid working setting.

Looking for something smaller? Level up your comfort with the uThrone & uSqueez2 Smart bundle. Featuring reflex rollers, acupressure massage nodes and adjustable kneading plates, the uSqueez2 Smart Foot Massager also allows you to enjoy a complete and comprehensive thigh to foot massage all in one. The completely adjustable back and lumbar support of the uThrone fits to your personal frame to make for a perfect partner on long work from home days or intense gaming sessions.

Whichever comfort path you choose, melt into your OSIM chair and let it knead away your aches and pains. Maximize your total well-being with head-to-toe relaxation and experience the difference between OSIM technology and other chairs. With comfort like no other, OSIM will surely be the best seat in the house.

