On the Market: Art at Home

$8.29 million

Laguna Niguel

7,269 square feet

6 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

Almost every room has a view of the ocean.

Of note: The artist in your family can use the guest house as a private studio.

Sean Ryan, 800-585-4013

Wisdom From an Art Center Leader

Kate Hoffman is the executive director of the Huntington Beach Art Center. She discusses the center’s classes, exhibitions, and more.

The art center …

The Huntington Beach Art Center is … owned and operated by the city. We focus on contemporary art, and we program six exhibitions a year, three of which reflect our community of local artists. The other three usually present a concept in contemporary fine art. (This month) we’re focusing on a photography exhibition called “Emerge: Share Your Shot.”

Volunteer …

We’re operating a cultural arts festival Oct. 8 at Central Park for the first time. It’s a combination of an artists market and a children and family arts experience, and it’s an opportunity for people to sign up and volunteer to work the booths that day and assist artists and children in art making and presenting works. It’s a big deal.

Meeting community members …

One of the most joyful experiences I have is meeting people in the community who have been to the art center and taken classes either as a child at art camp or as an adult. It’s always fun to hear that from members of our local community.