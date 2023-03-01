On the Market: A Relaxing Home in Laguna Beach

$8.99 Million

Laguna Beach

3,341 square feet

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

The kitchen features Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

Of note: Relax in the spa-like bathroom with a fireplace and doors that open to a private patio.

998 Emerald Bay

Harold Noriega, 949-400-9905

Wisdom from an aesthetician

Shannon Lane is the lead aesthetician at the Sycamore Spa by Hudson at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. She shares tips on relaxing at home.

Top 3 skincare tips …

Exfoliate—personally, I love an enzyme peel. Put it on before you get into the shower and then wear it for five to 10 minutes with the steam. I love a good gua sha facial massage with your favorite facial oil. It relieves a lot of tension in the facial muscles and drains the lymphatic fluid that causes puffiness. Also, a hydrating mask that can be worn at night and then taken off in the morning gives your skin a nice, thorough drink of water.

Skincare routine …

For some, less is more, so if you’re inclined to do less to get the regimen done then I would go that route. Being a new mom myself, less is more because that’s more realistic. I would always say stick with a good cleanser, a fabulous moisturizer, sunscreen, and a great exfoliator.

Creating a spa vibe …

I like to pick one night a week and create a spa experience. A nice bath, setting the ambience with music, essential oils, and a nice face mask. Also, some healthy snacks and a little spa elixir, such as Champagne or cucumber-mint water, which is my favorite.