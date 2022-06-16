On the Market: A Home Near the Pride parade in downtown Santa Ana

$1.47 million

Santa Ana

2,296 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

This 1955 home features a 1/3 acre lot.

Of note: The OC Pride Parade in downtown Santa Ana takes place just a short drive from this home.

1147 W. Riviera Drive

Kevin Shuler, 949-633-6668

Wisdom From an Activist

Kimberly Sauvageau helps plan the OC Pride Parade and Festival, happening this month in Santa Ana.

What is Orange County Pride?

It’s a 501(c) nonprofit organization that brings the community together. We work all year long and throw events throughout Orange County, and then we do the festival each year in June. It’s a one-day festival that goes until about 10 p.m. It’s completely free, which is super rare with prides. In the past, we’ve had all kinds of local businesses, drag queens, floats, and lots of dancing.

When is the event?

It’s on June 25. The parade itself usually kicks off at about 10:30 a.m. off Bush and Fourth Street. It cruises down Fourth Street, makes a right on Broadway, then a left on Third Street and then it keeps going until it hits the festival on Bush Street, where it ends. Once it reaches us at 11 a.m., that’s when the festival opens, and the entertainment usually starts around noon.

Why is it held in Santa Ana?

We’re in downtown Santa Ana because they’re just a really supportive city; the mayor, the council, the downtown liaisons, the businesses—they’ve all been extremely supportive and honestly instrumental in the festival.