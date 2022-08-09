On the Market: A Home for a Healthy Lifestyle in Orange

$2.99 million

Orange

4,072 square feet

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

Exercise on the soccer field, basketball court, sand volleyball court, and more.

Of note: Cook your favorite healthy meals in a kitchen featuring a six-burner range, double oven, marble counters, and a pot filler.

11201 S. Meads Ave.

Lisa Blanc, 714-231-9622; Krista Blanc, 714-403-3347

Wisdom From a Dietician

Karen Lindsay is a registered dietician at the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute at UC Irvine. She shares tips on making healthy choices.

Labels to look out for …

It can be tricky because packaging is not very well regulated, but generally when it comes to meat, choose grass fed, which means that if it’s beef, the cows were reared on the land grazing on grass. For chickens, pasture raised is more important than just going for organic because organic maybe means that they’re being fed organic corn, for example. Pasture raised means that they’re actually out on the pasture eating from the land.

Food allergy testing versus intuitive eating …

I prefer to go with the intuitive way and maybe working with a dietician if there are severe sensitivities and doing an elimination diet. That’s where we remove certain foods and then, one by one, add them back in and monitor the tolerance to them. What we tend to see (with testing) is that the foods that show up as being highly sensitive are just the foods people eat most often. (For example) some people might find they just digest certain vegetables better when they’re cooked than when they’re raw, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and even tomatoes.