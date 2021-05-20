How to Set Up a Workspace in Your Home

With the stay-at-home order last year, many of us had to transition from going into an office every day to working from the kitchen table, couch, bed, or a mix of all three. Whether you’re looking to have an interior designer give insight or just want to set up a desk in a room, there are many ways to make the perfect work-from-home space.

“It took me six months before I decided it was time to set up an actual desk. I was working from the kitchen table before that—or sometimes the couch. I bought the desk from Target and then added a few pieces to make it look styled. Now it feels like I have an actual mini office to go to each day.”

Chelsea Raineri, Style and Home Editor

“It’s nice to have a devoted workspace that you can walk away from for lunch or at the end of the day. I think when you are creating a work area, keep things simple. There will be computers and files and papers and books to clutter up your work area. So I think starting with a nice clean space helps you to be productive.”

Ashley Clark, Skout Interiors

“Our client wanted a space that felt calm and fresh so that she could be productive and focus on work. This room had a lot of natural light and already felt bright and airy, so we wanted to amplify that with a neutral palette and natural materials.”

Leigh Lincoln, Pure Salt Interiors

“A classic white desk is key here; something sleek with storage is ideal. Complement that with plenty of texture—a rug or a rattan desk chair, like we did here. It’s all about finding a balance between clean lines and warm weaves. Lastly, add plenty of greenery for that fresh and vibrant feeling.”

Aly Morford, Pure Salt Interiors