Handmade Home Decor from Ooh La Lūm

Make these intention wheels the next addition to your home.
By
-
Photograph by Emily J. Davis

The Find

Intention Wheels ($700 to $2,200) from Ooh La Lūm, a company founded by Maggie Hinsch of San Juan Capistrano and Lauren Sherwin of Coto de Caza

Good to Know

Each wheel is handmade with a combination of wool, cotton, raw silk, and leather.

Where

oohlalum.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR