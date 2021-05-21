Cover Story: At Home in O.C.

Our county’s diverse collection of cities provides a chance to live by the coast, near Disneyland, up in the hills, or in the canyons. We spoke with experts for tips on making the most of your living space—whether you’re updating interiors, working from home, looking to build a unique addition, or eager to improve outdoor areas.



Ed Stefanovic Of Huntington Beach Built A Mini Coffeehouse In His Backyard

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/ed-stefanovic-of-huntington-beach-built-a-mini-coffeehouse-in-his-backyard/

UC Irvine Professor Discusses Mental Health Tips For Working At Home

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/uc-irvine-professor-discusses-mental-health-tips-for-working-at-home/

How To Set Up A Workspace In Your Home

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/how-to-set-up-a-workspace-in-your-home/

Realtor Jennifer Weerheim Shares Secrets Of The Historic Pankey Estate

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/realtor-jennifer-weerheim-shares-secrets-of-this-historic-pankey-estate/

Laguna Hills-Based She Shed Living Helps Women Create Backyard Retreats

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/laguna-hills-based-she-shed-living-helps-women-create-backyard-retreats/

Founder Of Tustin-Based Modern Take Media Shares Real Estate Photography Tips

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/founder-of-tustin-based-modern-take-media-shares-real-estate-photography-tips/

“Queer Eye” Star Bobby Berk Shares Interior Design Tips

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/queer-eye-star-bobby-berk-shares-interior-design-tips/

5 Things To Keep In Mind When Buying A Home

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/5-things-to-keep-in-mind-when-buying-a-home/

O.C. Experts Share Tips For Homeowners

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/o-c-experts-share-tips-for-homeowners/

Owner Of Huntington Beach-Based LL Design Co. Shares Vision For Custom Aliso Viejo Kitchen

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/owner-of-huntington-beach-based-ll-design-co-shares-vision-for-custom-aliso-viejo-kitchen/

Santa Ana-Based Heirloom Potager Designs Culinary Gardens For O.C. Residents And Restaurants

https://www.orangecoast.com/article/santa-ana-based-heirloom-potager-designs-culinary-gardens-for-o-c-residents-and-restaurants/

This O.C. Couple Moved Their Wedding To A Backyard

https://www.orangecoast.com/home/this-o-c-couple-moved-their-wedding-to-a-backyard/