Cover Story: At Home in O.C.

Our county’s diverse collection of cities provides a chance to live by the coast, near Disneyland, up in the hills, or in the canyons. We spoke with experts for tips on making the most of your living space—whether you’re updating interiors, working from home, looking to build a unique addition, or eager to improve outdoor areas.
Ed Stefanovic Of Huntington Beach Built A Mini Coffeehouse In His Backyard
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/ed-stefanovic-of-huntington-beach-built-a-mini-coffeehouse-in-his-backyard/
UC Irvine Professor Discusses Mental Health Tips For Working At Home
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/uc-irvine-professor-discusses-mental-health-tips-for-working-at-home/
How To Set Up A Workspace In Your Home
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/how-to-set-up-a-workspace-in-your-home/
Realtor Jennifer Weerheim Shares Secrets Of The Historic Pankey Estate
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/realtor-jennifer-weerheim-shares-secrets-of-this-historic-pankey-estate/
Laguna Hills-Based She Shed Living Helps Women Create Backyard Retreats
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/laguna-hills-based-she-shed-living-helps-women-create-backyard-retreats/
Founder Of Tustin-Based Modern Take Media Shares Real Estate Photography Tips
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/founder-of-tustin-based-modern-take-media-shares-real-estate-photography-tips/
“Queer Eye” Star Bobby Berk Shares Interior Design Tips
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/queer-eye-star-bobby-berk-shares-interior-design-tips/
5 Things To Keep In Mind When Buying A Home
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/5-things-to-keep-in-mind-when-buying-a-home/
O.C. Experts Share Tips For Homeowners
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/o-c-experts-share-tips-for-homeowners/
Owner Of Huntington Beach-Based LL Design Co. Shares Vision For Custom Aliso Viejo Kitchen
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/owner-of-huntington-beach-based-ll-design-co-shares-vision-for-custom-aliso-viejo-kitchen/
Santa Ana-Based Heirloom Potager Designs Culinary Gardens For O.C. Residents And Restaurants
https://www.orangecoast.com/article/santa-ana-based-heirloom-potager-designs-culinary-gardens-for-o-c-residents-and-restaurants/
This O.C. Couple Moved Their Wedding To A Backyard
https://www.orangecoast.com/home/this-o-c-couple-moved-their-wedding-to-a-backyard/
