How did SC Furniture and Mattress start?

Eric: My grandfather (Richard Ross Sr.) started out selling salvaged building supplies in the yard area and secondhand furniture items in the store. My dad took over in the mid-’70s, and he ran it for almost 30 years. He acquired the building next door and started selling new furniture. My grandmother had a mattress store in San Clemente. They bought the other building next to (our store) in the early ’80s, which is where we sell mattresses. We’ve been the longest-running mattress store in the area.

What do you remember from being at the store when you were a kid?

Eric: I was born in 1978, and I was down here from day one. I ran around here as a kid building stuff and cleaning and just learning the business from watching my parents run it. I worked for my dad all through high school; then when he retired, my uncle took over and I continued to learn through him. It just evolved from there.

Tell us about the items you carry.

Eric: The main building, which is in the middle, is our new-furniture section that has sofas and furniture for your living room, dining room, and home office. The two-story building is all new mattresses and bedroom furniture. We have a whole building full of secondhand items, and we also do a lot of patio furniture. We’re always looking for unique and fun items to put outdoors.