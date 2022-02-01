The past two years have certainly provided lessons for all of us. I’m now trying to make the most of time with my family and favorite people, realizing there’s no reason to wait. I’m less interested in things being perfect in favor of savoring small victories and saying yes more often. And I’ve been relishing what I missed most in Orange County: live performances and special meals at our best restaurants.

It did my soul good to see crowds of theatergoers at Segerstrom Center for the Arts when

all the venues had shows on the same day. It’s beyond touching that the artists start by sharing their gratitude for the audience and talk about how happy they are to be back doing what they love. One of the last concerts I attended pre-pandemic was Kandace Springs; I am so excited to see she’s back in O.C. this month (Page 30)!

It’s also been delightful to watch the local restaurant boom. Creative chefs offer elaborate tasting meals, sometimes in surprising places (Page 79). Diners missed the joys of a delicious meal out, and our community seems eager to luxuriate in fine dining again. We’ve seen a steady stream of openings over the past few months—and we will share the best of them with you in our annual Best New Restaurants issue in April.

Many folks missed travel, and I’ve been indulging in that a bit, too. But there are so many wonderful things to do right here at home. We’ve rounded up a whole list of stuff—extravagant, simple, or activities you’ve just never gotten around to (Page 70). We hope to inspire you to appreciate the bounty of goodies in Orange County all year and cross some items of your own bucket list.