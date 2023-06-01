Read Our Editor’s Note On The June 2023 Iconic Places Issue

This month, we highlight some famous landmarks in Iconic Places of Orange County. Many of these spots will be well known to those of us who have lived here for a while, but we wanted to take a peek through the eyes of people who are intimately connected to them. How did it feel to be on the ice at Honda Center when the Anaheim Ducks won the Stanley Cup? What secrets does a family connected to the Balboa ferry for five decades have to share? When was the heyday of Crystal Cove Cottages? Why did the Nordstrom family decide to build its first store outside the Pacific Northwest at South Coast Plaza? Where is the most unusual spot for a wedding? Which legendary stars have performed at the OC Fair & Event Center?

For readers who are relatively new to our county, consider this your starting point for spots to visit or learn more about. It’s a fantastic overview of the places that stand out and

important events that have happened there. I suspect even O.C. natives will be surprised by a few tidbits—Marvin Gaye’s final performance was here!

The Crystal Cove Shake Shack is where I have plenty of fond memories, looking out at the ocean or watching the sunset with a straw stuck in my cherry vanilla treat. We didn’t highlight it here, but only because we had to put some kind of limit on this list! We decided to keep it to 25 places, but there are plenty more we could have included. We’d love to hear about the locales in Orange County that make your list of iconic places. Head to our social media and share.