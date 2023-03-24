Read Our Editor’s Note On The April 2023 Best New Restaurants Issue

Spring—flowers are in full bloom, the days are getting longer, and it’s time to welcome a new crop of Best New Restaurants! Our picks this year are spread across the county, from Anaheim Hills and Orange to Silverado Canyon and all the way down to San Clemente, with lots of spots in between. Fortunately for me, I live within 11 minutes of half of our winners, and I’ve eaten at all but two of the 10—with plans made to get to those.

In addition to being geographically diverse, the places we’ve selected also offer styles for every taste: Mexican, Thai, French, Mediterranean, Japanese, and a few delicious fusion restaurants that can’t be easily categorized. We’re not just highlighting new places to eat in this issue, we’re also calling out our favorite new bars. Plus, we’ve collected some neighborhood delights, up-and-comers for brunch, and the dish and cocktail of the year. No matter what you’re in the mood for, we think you’ll find something to love on these pages and that you’ll be inspired to make your dining plans for months to come.

Our dining critic, Gretchen Kurz, is constantly asked about her favorite O.C. restaurant. She reports there’s no way to answer that, given the abundance of tasty options here. She usually insists that the inquirers narrow their preferences: What type of food do you like? What’s the occasion? Who’s dining with you? What part of the county are you aiming for? And because she dines anonymously, she gets the same experience you would, therefore it’s trustworthy.

If you’re eager to try the delectable food showcased here but not excited about traversing the county to do it, you can sample bites from the winners in one place at our Best New Restaurants party: May 4 at South Coast Plaza. Get tickets at orangecoast.com/bestrestaurants before it sells out. Meanwhile, happy dining!