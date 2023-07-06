Editor’s Note for July 2023 Best Of Issue

Perceptive readers will notice we’re without a Perfect Getaway travel story in this issue. It’s because we can’t in good conscience tell you to take a trip when so many of our favorite events are happening right now in Orange County. We needed the space to share extra insights on as many of them as we could!

New Swan Shakespeare Festival, Pageant of the Masters, US Open of Surfing, The OC Fair, the Tina Turner musical, outdoor concerts at OC Parks, and more will take place this month in our community. We give you updates online every week about things happening in O.C. here. Add that to the food, drinks, things to see and do, and places to shop we’ve rounded up for you in our annual Best Of feature, and this season might be the most chock-full of fantastic things to experience in O.C. all year. It will culminate in our annual celebration July 27 at Rancho Las Lomas. All of our events so far this year have sold out, so don’t wait; get tickets now here.

One of my favorite summer activities, Outside SCR, launches this month at its home at Mission San Juan Capistrano. We talked to the writer and star of “La Havana Madrid,” which will transform the mission into a Latin nightclub from the past. It turns out, big things are happening in San Juan Capistrano. South County foodies have been feasting on a boom of great restaurants for nearly four years, and there’s no sign of a slowdown. River Street Marketplace, which will bring longtime O.C. entrepreneurs and friends to its grounds when it opens at the end of the year, is the biggest of new offerings coming to the city.

Dive into this issue and immerse yourself in some of the best things about Orange County this month.