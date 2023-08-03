Editor’s Note for August Health & Wellness Issue

As we talked to wellness experts this month, there was a common theme that arose time and again: stress and the negative effects it has on our health. Being constantly connected can cause anxiety for many of us. So I was intrigued to learn about the new book “Attention Span: A groundbreaking way to restore balance, happiness, and creativity” by Gloria Mark, a chancellor’s professor of informatics at UC Irvine. Mark shared her research and her advice for helping us detach.

“We know that people make more errors when they shift their attention, and their performance drops,” Mark says. “We have a limited amount of mental resources; when we constantly shift, there’s a drip drip of those resources. It’s stressing us and exhausting us.” When she started measuring it in 2003, the amount of time people spent on a screen before switching was two and a half minutes. It’s now 47 seconds! “Understand that you need to use your precious resources for attention span wisely. We hear about being productive on our devices, but it’s more important to achieve well-being and make that the top goal. If you’re stressed, you’re not going to accomplish much, and it won’t be high quality.”

Mark’s ideas about detaching offer benefits to us and to society. “What if we think about presenteeism, being engaged and motivated and having the resources to perform at our best? We can get that if we can take the time to get away, just like when we vacation.” Her advice starts with being mindful of screen time. Pay attention to signs of fatigue. She suggests setting goals for your future self: How do you want to feel this evening—fulfilled, or stressed about meeting a deadline? Set those goals to paper and keep them visible all day. Other hacks? “Turn off notifications and bury your social media app deep in a file that’s hard to get to,” Mark says.

The takeaway is to aim for balance. It’s fine to focus intensely for short periods. “Then it’s also OK to do something mindless, like playing games, as it calms us and makes us happy,” she says. “Use these activities to step away from hard work and replenish your limited resources.”

That message of balance is one you’ll find throughout this issue. Be well!