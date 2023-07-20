Finds: Metallics for The Summer

Add some glitz to your wardrobe this season.
By
-
  1. Metallic jacquard scrunchie,

$30, Ganni,

South Coast Plaza, 646-618-4440

 

2. Metallic leather coat, $2,498; pullover, $398, miniskirt, $498; and slingbacks, $358;

Tory Burch,

South Coast Plaza, 714-689-0450

 

3. Everyday cuff, $3,850, Marrow Fine,

Lido Marina Village, 949-287-5738

 

4. Saint Laurent lamé jersey bodysuit, $950, Nordstrom,

South Coast Plaza, 714-549-8300

 

5. Stuart Weitzman Playa knot slide sandals, $475, Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island, 949-729-6600

 

6. Poche purse in gold and silver woven stripe, $235,

Clare V.,

Lido Marina Village, 949-612-7186

