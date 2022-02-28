“I had a big party for my 90th. We went to Philippe’s in Los Angeles—a family business that started over a hundred years ago. We took the whole second floor; lots of people came. It was overwhelming. I said no more of that. For my 100th, we’re going to Corona del Mar. Just family; the grandchildren and the great grandchildren. I’ve been very blessed.”
– Mary Knoernschild (left), turned 100 early this year
– – –
I’ve had a very happy life and a wonderful husband. After he died, I was alone until a gentleman invited me out. I went out with him for about 11 years before he died. Then another gentleman invited me out and we went out for about three years. And the last one, we went out for only a year before he passed, too. If someone invited me out again, of course I’d go—if he had a car and could pack my walker into it.
– Jessie Dolezal (right), 101
