I’ve had a very happy life and a wonderful husband. After he died, I was alone until a gentleman invited me out. I went out with him for about 11 years before he died. Then another gentleman invited me out and we went out for about three years. And the last one, we went out for only a year before he passed, too. If someone invited me out again, of course I’d go—if he had a car and could pack my walker into it.

– Jessie Dolezal (right), 101

