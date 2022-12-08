Philanthropy: Not Just Tourists

A family trip to Zimbabwe and a desire to connect on a deeper level to the communities they visit inspired Carl and Tara Eaton to start the first U.S. chapter of Canadian-based Not Just Tourists in 2018. By encouraging travelers to hand-deliver suitcases of medical supplies, the Eatons help clinics in developing countries and reduce the amount of excess medical supplies going to U.S. landfills. Four years later, the operation has expanded to include medical and humanitarian missions, shipped 6,000 pounds of supplies to Ukraine, and assisted in starting five more U.S. chapters. “It’s simple,” Tara Eaton says. “Surplus supplies in donated suitcases and voilà! You’ve changed a life.”

10

Most suitcases taken by one group of O.C.’s Not Just Tourists travelers on a single trip

45

Number of countries receiving suitcases from the Orange County branch

130

Number of clinics the chapter has served

32,518

Pounds of medical supplies delivered to clinics by O.C. travelers

$0

Financial donations received. Donations of supplies, suitcases, storage space, volunteers, and travelers are accepted instead.

How to Help