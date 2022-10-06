International Appeal of the Barclay

Irvine Barclay Theatre’s 2022-23 season has a wealth of worldly influence. More than half of the live performances have ties to places outside the U.S. mainland.
HAWAII

Oct. 15

George Kahumoku Jr.
Daniel Ho
Tia Carrere

Jan. 13

Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono, with Moanalani Beamer

April 14

Kaleo Phillips

MEXICO

Sept. 30

Aida Cuevas accompanied by Mariachi Aztlan

April 28

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and Villalobos Brothers

CANADA

Nov. 20 & Jan. 15

Violinist Dennis Kim of Trio Barclay, raised in Toronto

HAITI

April 1

Singer Nathalie Joachim, whose family is from a rural village in Haiti

SCOTLAND

Nov. 16

Alan Cumming, actor, author, singer

ENGLAND

Nov. 26

Nigella Lawson, food personality

FRANCE

Feb. 11

Cyrille Aimée, jazz vocalist

SOUTH AFRICA

Oct. 20

Soweto Gospel Choir

EGYPT

Dec. 10 to 24

Salwa Rizkalla, artistic director of Festival Ballet Theatre, presenting “The Nutcracker”

March 18 and 19

Festival Ballet Theatre, “Swan Lake”

SPAIN, BELGIUM, & TAIWAN

Jan. 24

Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Tsai Tsi Hung; choreographers from Philadelphia-based BalletX 

INDIA

March 16

Zakir Hussain, Masters of Percussion

IRAN

Oct. 21

Vocalist Mahsa Vahdat with the Kronos Quartet 

SOUTH KOREA

Nov. 20 & Jan. 15

Cellist Jonah Kim from Trio Barclay, born in South Korea

March 11

Curtis on Tour featuring Korean American violinist Soovin Kim

JAPAN

April 16

Midori, Osaka-born classical violinist

INDONESIA

May 19

Joey Alexander, jazz pianist

