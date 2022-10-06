International Appeal of the Barclay

HAWAII
Oct. 15
George Kahumoku Jr.
Daniel Ho
Tia Carrere
Jan. 13
Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono, with Moanalani Beamer
April 14
Kaleo Phillips
MEXICO
Sept. 30
Aida Cuevas accompanied by Mariachi Aztlan
April 28
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and Villalobos Brothers
CANADA
Nov. 20 & Jan. 15
Violinist Dennis Kim of Trio Barclay, raised in Toronto
HAITI
April 1
Singer Nathalie Joachim, whose family is from a rural village in Haiti
SCOTLAND
Nov. 16
Alan Cumming, actor, author, singer
ENGLAND
Nov. 26
Nigella Lawson, food personality
FRANCE
Feb. 11
Cyrille Aimée, jazz vocalist
SOUTH AFRICA
Oct. 20
Soweto Gospel Choir
EGYPT
Dec. 10 to 24
Salwa Rizkalla, artistic director of Festival Ballet Theatre, presenting “The Nutcracker”
March 18 and 19
Festival Ballet Theatre, “Swan Lake”
SPAIN, BELGIUM, & TAIWAN
Jan. 24
Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Tsai Tsi Hung; choreographers from Philadelphia-based BalletX
INDIA
March 16
Zakir Hussain, Masters of Percussion
IRAN
Oct. 21
Vocalist Mahsa Vahdat with the Kronos Quartet
SOUTH KOREA
Nov. 20 & Jan. 15
Cellist Jonah Kim from Trio Barclay, born in South Korea
March 11
Curtis on Tour featuring Korean American violinist Soovin Kim
JAPAN
April 16
Midori, Osaka-born classical violinist
INDONESIA
May 19
Joey Alexander, jazz pianist
