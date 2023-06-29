Iconic Places in O.C.: Sports

Covering the World Series at Angel Stadium

“It was over. It didn’t require great expertise to recognize the Angels were toes up. The San Francisco Giants led in Game 6, 5-0, and were eight outs away from capturing the 2002 World Series. Logic did not permit comeback dreams.

Unless you’d been watching the Angels all season. They were the kings of comebacks—51 times they’d battled from behind to win.

What was first called Anaheim Stadium, then Edison Field, and now Angel Stadium, was given new life when Scott Spiezio’s routine-looking fly ball to right drifted into the third row for a three-run home run. Believers suddenly multiplied. When Troy Glaus lined a two-run double for the lead in the eighth inning, baseball’s fourth-oldest ballpark shook to its foundation. A fan base hungry for the first championship in its 42-year history erupted. The stadium actually trembled.

Those plastic Thundersticks that fans had been banging throughout the playoffs? Drowned out by the delirium. Like an entire stadium with goose bumps.

The next night, the Angels won their only World Series over a lifeless Giants squad with a 4-1 victory. The high from the previous night carried over to the team and their deafening fans, who seemed to stand throughout almost the entire game. There was room in the baseball heavens for Angels.”

—Steve Dilbeck, Huntington Beach resident and baseball columnist who covered the series for The Los Angeles Daily News

Winning the Stanley Cup at Honda Center

“Honda Center has always been a happy place. Every time I’d drive there, I’d go the same way, play the same music at a certain time. I always remember that Game 5 (of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2007) driving there in the back of my mind was like, this might be my last game. Because I thought if we win, I might be done. At the Honda Center, you’d meet the same people … the valet guy, the security, everyone who works there was so friendly and that makes a big difference. We were up three games to one; we knew we were the better team, and we knew we were going to win this somehow. The seventh player (on the ice) always was the fans. With six minutes to go, we were going to win, so you just try to soak everything in. I didn’t even want to go back on the ice and play. I just wanted to enjoy the feeling from the best seat in the house. … At that point, I said, I’m done for sure. I can’t see any motivation to keep doing what it takes to come back. But I was wrong; I came back and played another seven years. … I still get goose bumps and flashbacks and the feeling of those moments. It’s a very unique place for me. It has been a happy place for me and for my family. My kids came to practice and the games—they acted like they owned the place. It’s always been special to go there. It’s been like a living room; there’s no rush to leave.”

—Teemu Selanne, Hall-of-Fame NHL player and former Anaheim Ducks forward

Olympic Locations

The 2028 Summer Olympics will mark the third time Los Angeles is the host city for the international event. So far, it has been decided that the 2028 games will use Honda Center in Anaheim for volleyball events. Here are places in Orange County that served as event sites during the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Mission Viejo

Cycling

The 1984 Summer Olympics saw the debut of the women’s individual road race, in which Americans Connie Carpenter-Phinney and Rebecca Twigg won the gold and silver medals. The race marker and finish line are located on Olympiad Road just south of Marguerite Parkway.

Titan Gymnasium, Cal State Fullerton

Handball

The Titan Gymnasium hosted all handball matches with the exception of the men’s final, which was hosted at The Forum. Both the men’s and women’s teams of the former Yugoslavia were awarded gold medals.

Coto de Caza Equestrian Center

Modern equestrian pentathlon events

The U.S. won both silver and gold medals at this location, now known as Coto Equestrian Preserve.

Anaheim Convention Center

Wrestling

All 20 wrestling events of the 1984 Summer Olympics were held at the Anaheim Convention Center. Dominating with a total 13 podium victories, the U.S. walked away with one bronze, six silver, and nine gold medals.

Artesia Freeway (CA-91), Buena Park

Cycling

The men’s 100-kilometer team time trial took place over a 15½-mile stretch of the Artesia Freeway. Italy’s time of 1:58:28 was an Olympic record. The venue was noted to be one of the dullest in Olympics history.