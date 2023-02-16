How UC Irvine and Irvine Ranch Water District Are Promoting Water Reuse

UC Irvine and the Irvine Ranch Water District received the 2022 Award of Excellence from WateReuse, a national nonprofit trade organization promoting water reuse.

50+

years that UCI and Irvine Ranch Water District have partnered on recycled water use

80 million

gallons of drinking water UCI saves per year by using recycled water to cool buildings

2025

year by which UCI plans to halve per capita drinking water demand

300 million

additional gallons of water UCI saves per year via turf replacement, drought-tolerant landscaping, and high-efficiency fixtures

3,000

feet of pipeline transporting recycled water from Irvine Ranch Water District to UCI

Read More from our February 2023 H2OC Issue: