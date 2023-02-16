How UC Irvine and Irvine Ranch Water District Are Promoting Water Reuse

UC Irvine and the Irvine Ranch Water District received the 2022 Award of Excellence from WateReuse, a national nonprofit trade organization promoting water reuse.
50+
years that UCI and Irvine Ranch Water District have partnered on recycled water use
80 million
gallons of drinking water UCI saves per year by using recycled water to cool buildings
2025
year by which UCI plans to halve per capita drinking water demand
300 million
additional gallons of water UCI saves per year via turf replacement, drought-tolerant landscaping, and high-efficiency fixtures
3,000
feet of pipeline transporting recycled water from Irvine Ranch Water District to UCI
